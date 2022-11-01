Jean Sublett Weddington Rodgers, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born November 5, 1928, to the late Marion and Clara Furniss Sublett. Jean graduated from Daviess County High School in 1946. She worked as an operator at G.E. for 23 years until 1983, then became the manager of Owensboro Antique Mall. She was a faithful member of Breckinridge United Methodist Church as part of the administrative board, United Methodist Women, and the Lula Townsley Sunday School class. Jean was an independent woman who loved line dancing, garage sales, exercise, antiques, and playing cards, especially Canasta, with her friends. She also loved owning and wearing lots of jewelry.
In addition to her parents, Jean also was preceded in death by her son, Terry Glenn Weddington, in 1972.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Gary Weddington, and his wife, Dee Dee, of Owensboro, and her granddaughter, Lindsey Jenkins, and husband, Greg, of Corydon.
The funeral will be noon Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Breckinridge UMC, 1400 Breckinridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Jean’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
