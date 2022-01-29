Jean Valentine Penrod Estes, 93, was surrounded by family as she passed into God’s hands on January 28, 2022. She was born to Hugh and Ida Pearl Penrod in Greenville on February 14, 1928. Jean graduated from Owensboro High School in 1945. She worked for Kresge’s and General Electric, then decided to stay at home to raise her four children. She was very active in Homemakers Club, Twirlers Square Dancers, and Order of the Eastern Star, as well as a RiverPark and Owensboro Health volunteer. Until her husband, William (Bill) Estes passed away in 1985, much of their time was spent together attending sporting events, camping, square dancing, and playing games with friends. Sunday evenings were special, with homemade ice creams and desserts after the evening service with their church friends. She loved living on their farm on Lane Road, even though she grew up a “city girl”. She loved the outdoors and spending time at Trail-A-Ways in the summers and ice skating in the wintertime. She and Bill were members of Third Street Methodist Church, charter members of St. John United Methodist Church, and, after moving to the country, joined Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
After the passing of her husband, she enjoyed extensive travels with family and lifelong friends. She cruised, participated in Friendship Force, and saw many sites throughout the United States and other countries. She also went back to school at Brescia College. Jean relished aquacise classes at the Family Y with friends and, of course, going to lunch afterwards. Most weekends you could find her with family and friends at Goldie’s Best Little Opryhouse in Kentucky.
After she sold the farm and did extensive traveling, she moved to Royal Arms apartments, where she made lifelong friends. She was a crossword genius, loved University of Kentucky basketball, and the Game Show Network kept her mind active.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Estes; son, Walter Robert Estes; parents, Hugh and Ida Pearl Penrod; siblings, Billy (Elizabeth) Penrod, Agnes (Gene) Howard, Nancy (Dub) Alford, Bobby (Mary Lou) Penrod, Joe (JoAnn) Penrod, and Margie (Bill) Ferrell; in-laws Albert (Grace) Estes, Shirley (Ellis) Prather, Mary Elizabeth “Libby” (Randall) Storm, George (Gerri Williams) Estes, Sam (Joan) Estes, and Ab (Dot) Estes; and a special friend, Dot (Gene) Hudson.
She is survived by her children Dennis Estes of Los Angeles, Barry (Jeanette) Estes, and Staci (Terry) Horn; daughter-in-law Jamie Estes of Owensboro; and brother, Eddie (Nancy) Penrod of Columbia, Tennessee. Her grandchildren include Jill, Jeff (Denise), Brittany Estes, and Courtney (Patrick) Franey of Owensboro, and Ashley Horn of Hamburg Germany. She was blessed with great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews throughout her 93 years.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
The Estes family politely requests that all visitors wear a mask when attending services.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; or a charity of your choice.
