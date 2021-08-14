Jeanan Wells, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 7, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Wallace Reid and Wanda Jean Taylor Hodges. Jeanan was a retired lunchroom worker for the Daviess County Public Schools. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing and playing golf. Jeanan loved spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs, Mattie, Sophie and Lucky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Delbert Wells; and a brother, Wallace Gerald “Jerry” Hodges.
She is survived by a daughter, Ammie Hurter (Nick); two sons, Kevin Wells (Deborah) and Brian Wells (Tracy); 14 grandchildren, Garrison, Reagan and Amelia Hurter, Aaron, Jared, Abbie, Lily, Davis and Kasen Wells, Emma, Kaydence and Norman Wrightv and Aubrey Ezell and Bentley Dant; two great-grandchildren, Ashton and Isabelle Hurter; siblings Patricia Hodges, Paula Hartranft, Linda Ayer, Sharon Gayle Wood, Debbie Webb, Diane Lindsey and Tara Clem; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and after 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented