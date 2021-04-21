Jeane Searcy Kuykendall, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home. She was born in Livermore on June 20, 1929, to the late Otis Calvin and Lee Timmonds Everly Searcy. Jeane graduated from Livermore High School as a 1947 graduate. She went on to further her education at Brescia University and Georgetown College. During her 27 years of teaching first and second grade at Owensboro, Louisville and Frankfort, Jeane impacted the lives of many students. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Winston Ray Kuykendall. Jeane loved spending time with her family, gardening, country-western dancing, playing tabletop games with her friends, was a true-blue Kentucky Wildcat basketball fanatic and took pride in her culinary passions for cooking and baking.
Jean lived with an extraordinary exuberance for life. She is best remembered by friends and family as a woman with a true passion for education, a fun-loving woman with a sharp-witted sense of humor and an absolute love for her family. She was an individual who continues to inspire compassion and kindness to anyone who knew her. She was an unshakably strong woman, daughter, sister, wife and mother and even in death continues to be a function of love and force of goodness unto the world.
Along with her parents, Jeane is preceded in death by her husband; her sons, Paul Vernon Kuykendall and Winston “Max” Maxwell Kuykendall; sister Ilena Buchanan; her brother, James Searcy; and her beloved dog, Mikey.
Jeane is survived by her grandchildren, Clinton Paul of Georgia, Alexander “Alex” Maxwell Kuykendall of Texas and Brandon Hilton Kuykendall of Georgia; her daughter-in-law, Mary Kuykendall; and her nieces and nephews, Janet (Chris) Reid, Tony (Cindy) Searcy, Scott (Cheri) Searcy, Chris (Kim) Searcy and Suzie Nevitt, all of whom she loved dearly.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Centertown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
All family and friends who wish to honor Jeane at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
