BEAVER DAM — Jeanetta Brown, 71, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Bowling Green with her family by her side. Mrs. Brown retired from Walmart where she spent most of her career in the garden shop. She was a member of Green River Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Larry Brown; sons, Chris (Samantha) Brown and Randy Brown; brothers, Shelby Deweese and Elbie (Glenda) Deweese; and twin sister, Yetta (Dennis) Meador.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Slaty Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented