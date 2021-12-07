Jeanetta Johnson Ballard, 69, of Utica died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was born in Daviess County on June 27, 1952 to Dortha Lanham Johnson and the late Lawrence Johnson. Jeanetta enjoyed sewing, quilting, camping, traveling, gardening, and spending time with her family. She retired as an LPN and devoted her time to her seven children who were the center of her life. She also enjoyed countless days raising tobacco and livestock on the family farm.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Randall Lee Johnson and Bruce Anthony Johnson.
Jeanetta is survived by her grade school sweetheart and loving husband of 50 years, Philip L. Ballard; her mother and best friend, Dortha Lanham Johnson; seven children, Amy (Robert) Shocklee, of Utica, Jeremy (Erica) Ballard, of Benton, Jon (Tracy) Ballard, of Utica, Amanda (Chris) Garrison, of Lewisport, Melissa Hudson, of Owensboro, Ben (Micaiah) Ballard, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and Jake (Candice) Ballard, of Whitesville; her 25 grandchildren, whom she loved deeply. She is also survived by her siblings, Larry (Jody) Johnson and Susan Bickett, of Whitesville, Kenny “KJ” Johnson, Pat Johnson, Ann Allen, and Cindy (Barry) Mills, all of Knottsville, and Joe (Carla) Johnson, of Louisville.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Woods Grade School Tuition Assistance. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
