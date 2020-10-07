PADUCAH — Jeanetta L. Powers, 54, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital. She was born on Aug. 10, 1966, in Daviess County to the late Shirley E. and Lula Crutchfield Powers. Jeanetta worked as a bus monitor and substitute teacher for the Paducah Independent Schools.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Terry Powers, Eddie Powers, Steve Shock and Kevin Shock; sister Kelly Bartlett; and stepmom Monie Powers.
She is survived by two sons, Dillon Davidson (Alyssa) and Christopher Davidson; granddaughter Audrey Davidson; four sisters, Annetta Francis (Nathan), Vicki Alvey (Eddie), Cindy Moffett and Angie Roberts; brother Barry Powers (Samantha); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Jeanetta Powers Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Whitesville, KY 42378.
