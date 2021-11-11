UNION — Jeanette Allen Smith, 96, of Union, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, while at Emerald Trace in Elsmere. She was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Boone County to the late Mary Frances and Orin Thomas Edwards.
Jeanette was a graduate of New Haven High School and worked in Cincinnati prior to her marriage to her late husband and dairy farmer, Robert H. Smith. She was the epitome of a farmer’s wife and partner, from preparing hearty meals and raising chickens to baling hay and feeding calves. Her organizational skills and ability to accomplish more than most in a single day were valued by all. Her love for reading and watching college basketball, especially UK, were highlights in her later years. Jeanette was a 75-year member of Union Baptist Church and the longest active member of its Women Missionary Union group.
In addition to her parents and late husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by her infant son, Richard Lee Smith, in 1953; and her sister, Connie Mae Edwards, in 2017.
She is survived by her son, William (Bill) A. (Jane) Smith of Union; daughter Marianne Smith (John) Edge of Owensboro; grandson Ryan E. (Jill) Smith; and great-grandchildren Tanner and Emerson (Emmy) Smith, all of Lexington.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042, followed by the services at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, 1985 Mount Zion Road, Union, KY 41091 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504.
