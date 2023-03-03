Jeanette D. “Jet” Brown Stewart, 93, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at Hillcrest Signature Healthcare. The Falls of Rough native was born June 17, 1929, to the late Gwyn and Mary Lloyd Davison. Jet loved to work in her flowers and research genealogy, especially following her retirement as the store manager for S & H Green Stamps after 27 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell K. Brown, and in later years by her husband, Jimmie D. Stewart.
Jet is survived by her son, Larry G. (Ruthie) Brown; her granddaughters, Christy (Bruce) Bishop of Lexington, Jennifer (John) Nelson of Owensboro, and Angela (Brandon) Abdon of Owensboro; and her grandsons, Cody Bishop, Hunter Nelson, Dylan Nelson, Johnny Nelson, Hilton Abdon, and Dorian Abdon.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jeanette Stewart may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented