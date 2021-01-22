Jeanette Faye Miller Utley Frashure, 86, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was the Pride Avenue Elementary School lunchroom manager and a member of Nickle Ridge Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Mona Bowley; and son Mack Utley.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Free Union Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
