EDDYVILLE — Jeanette Greer, 88, of Eddyville, formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at River’s Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa. Jeanette Woodward was born July 23, 1934, in Curdsville to the late John W. and Mary Josephine Donahue Woodward and was married to Alfred Donald Greer in March of 1950. Jeanette was a homemaker and member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She was a kind, loving, and devoted mother who was always willing to sacrifice for her family. Jeanette loved doing any and all activities with her grandchildren and playing with her granddogs, Tucker and Abby. She had a heart of gold. All who met Jeanette loved her. Her dog, Mackie, was her constant companion for several years.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Greer, who died January 22, 1988; sons, Jerry Greer, Steve Greer, and Terry Allen Greer; and daughter, Susie Greer Jackson.
Survivors include two daughters, Wanda Bush (Chuck) and Connie Ling, both of Eddyville; two daughters-in-law, Liz Greer of Huntsville, Alabama and Shelia Greer of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Magen Freeman, Cale Jackson, and Alana Greer (Taiji Tsukidate) of Tokyo, Japan; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandsons.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Tony Boyken officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jeanette’s family from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Jeanette’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
The Jeanette Greer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
