Jeanette Nation Mohon, 92, of Utica, passed away Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, at her home. She was born Nov. 17, 1930, in Daviess County, a daughter to the late Arthur Bogard Nation and Addie Bernice Powell Nation. Jeanette was married for 41 years to James Houston Mohon, who preceded her in death in 1988.
She was also preceded in death by three grandchildren, Brittany Pike, James Lewis, and William Lewis; one great-grandchild, Joseph Majors; one brother, Royce Nation; and two sisters, Mary Belle Ford and Anna Logan Hayden.
She was a stay at home Mom to six girls for most of her life. She worked at Tarrant Ties for many years and also helped produce many stained glass creations for them. In later years, she was an elder care private sitter. She was a member of Glenville Baptist Church and the women’s Philathia Class. She attended Daviess County High School and was a Kentucky Colonel. She was also a member of the Odds & Ends and Green River Skippers Square Dance clubs. She enjoyed knitting and needlework and doing volunteer knitting for the University of Kentucky’s Children’s Hospital Preemie Ward, where she provided 800 knitted caps.
She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Patricia Carol Williams (John), Janie Ruth Taylor (Dale), Rebecca Ann Travis (John), and Jennifer “Jenny” Lee Pike (Mark), all of Owensboro, Lori Bernice Humphrey (Jack) of Utica, and Amy Lou Howell (Troy) of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren, Linette Johnson, Michelle Sparks, Marquetta Smith, James Majors, Brad Humphrey, Melissa Shoulta, Nathan Humphrey, Taylor Delk, Houston Howell, and Gavin and Jaren Pike; two step-grandchildren, Katherine Owens and John Allen Williams, II.; 24 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, G.W. Nation (Neal); a sister, Mildred Vaught (Prentice); and a sister-in-law, Nell Nation.
The funeral service will be held at noon Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at Glenville Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charles Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Utica Cemetery Fund, c/o Utica Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Utica, KY 42376.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented