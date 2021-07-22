Jeanice Bennett Ice, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Jeanice was born in Grandview, Indiana, on March 22, 1936, to the late George and Lillian Catherine Bennett. Jeanice was a homemaker. She babysat for several kids. She also loved flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth; three sisters; and one grandson.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Ice, of Owensboro; her daughters, Peggy Hodges (Ray) and Stacy Waltrip (Craig); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Paula Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
