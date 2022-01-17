Jeanie Jackson-Russelburg, 54, of Whitesville, died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born in Owensboro on Dec. 5, 1967. Jeanie worked at Fordsville Nursing Home. She was very crafty. Her grandchildren were her life. Jeanie is preceded in death by her first husband,
Danny Jackson in 2014.
Jeanie is survived by her husband, Jerry Russelburg; her children, Danielle (Matthew) Thurby of Marion, Wesley Jackson of Whitesville and Steven Jackson of Gas City, Indiana; 2 grandchildren; 13 stepgrandchildren; her parents, John Roach and Shirley Miller; her siblings, Sandy York of Hartford and John Roach of Madisonville.
A funeral service will be noon on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with burial following at Haynes Cemetery in Fordsville. Visitation will be on Monday from 3-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
