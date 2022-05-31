Jeanie Marie McCrystal, 55, of Owensboro passed away May 27, 2022, at her home. She was born April 19, 1967, in Huntingburg, Indiana to the late William Denton Renfrow and Geraldine Renfrow. She worked as a cashier at Save-A-Lot and worked at Hunter Douglas, as well as Premium Allied Tool, Inc.
Jeanie never met a stranger and she would always put others before herself. Jeanie was stubborn and was the most charismatic woman you would ever meet. She was family-driven and a mother to all. Jeanie loved to camp at Lincoln City Park. Along with camping, she loved playing bingo and was a scratch-off fanatic.
Along with her father, Jeanie is preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Renfrow and Shelly Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Mark McCrystal; their children, Michael (Natalie) Renfrow, Vincent (Katreena) Renfrow, and Mark (Mary) McCrystal Jr.; nine grandchildren, JoJo Queen, Felica Clements, Jayden Renfrow, Zach Queen, Nevaeh McCrystal, Kylee Renfrow, Colton Renfrow, Ryder Renfrow, and Allison McCrystal. She is also survived by her mother, Geraldine Renfrow, as well as two siblings, William (Bubby) Renfrow and Hallie Renfrow.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Jeanie Marie McCrystal and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
