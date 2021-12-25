Jeanne Beth Gasser Park, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 25, 1924, in Owensboro to the late Lawrence “Birdie” and Bernyce Gasser. Jeanne was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She started college at the age of 16 and graduated from Murray State Teachers College in 1944. Jeanne was the last remaining charter member of the PU Band. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed traveling with her husband and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frederic C. Park Jr.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Frederic C. Park III; her daughter, Candace Purdom; her grandsons, William M. Andrews Jr., David Purdom, Zachary Park and Eric Park; her step-grandchildren, Bryan Chaney, Brandon Chaney and Philip Purdom; and nine great-grandchildren.
The service will be noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jeanne Park may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
