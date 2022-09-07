Jeanne Shelton Yeagle, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. She was born October 26, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Terry and Mildred Carroll Shelton. Jeanne worked for Western Kentucky Gas Company, took time off to be a stay-at-home mom during her children’s school years, then later went to work for the Housing Authority before retiring from there. She was also a Kentucky Colonel. Jeanne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and a great friend to so many, never meeting a stranger. She enjoyed tennis, playing Bridge with friends, gardening, and reading, and she and her family loved spending time at the track watching the horses race.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her companion, Dr. Rudolph Yeagle in 1999, and a brother, Terry Shelton.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Stephanie Wigginton (Michael) of Owensboro, Jonathan Yeagle (Missy) of Lexington, Rudy Yeagle of Winchester, Samantha Buck (Bill Heisler) of Owensboro, and Ashley Yeagle of Eastern Kentucky; six grandchildren, Meagan Lyons, Chase Buck, Lori Beth Yeagle, Maddie Yeagle, Bailey Yeagle, and Benjamin Yeagle; and two great-grandchildren, Bo Lyons and Sam Lyons.
The funeral service for Jeanne will be noon Friday, September 9, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Humane Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jeanne Yeagle may be left at www.glenncares.com.
