Jeannie Gibson, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Henderson on June 11, 1956. Jeannie had worked for Malco Theaters, UniFirst and Jim Barton. She loved her fur babies, Kahlua, Cooper, Tyboo, Boopsie and Feader.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Gibson Winstead, in 2015.
Survivors include her children, Heather Miles (Stephen), LaKriescia “Krisa” Gibson and Tristan Gibson, all of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Kayla Miles, Corey Miles, Amiyah Gibson and Urijah Gibson; and one great-grandson, Carter Bivins.
Services will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented