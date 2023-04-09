Jeannie Marie Roberts, 69, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 25, 1953 in Owensboro to the late Foster and Doris Truitt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Clarence David Roberts, and her sister, Carol Burdick.
She is survived by two children, Laura Brandle (Chris) and Jimmy Roberts; two grandchildren, Lacey Hollimon (Marcus) and Mary Bozarth (Dakota Pierce); and four great-grandchildren, Paxton Michael O’Flynn, Ava Shay Hollimon, Sayler May Pierce and Sutton Grace Pierce.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Jeannie Roberts Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
