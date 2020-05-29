Jeff Allen Talkington, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. He was born in Decatur, Illinois, on Aug. 18, 1959, to Donald and Wanda Whitted Talkington. A respected business owner for nearly 30 years, Jeff owned Radio Autopage and J.T. Towers. He enjoyed volunteering, spending time with friends and lending a helping hand, working in his garage and making people smile and laugh wherever he went.
Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, Philip Talkington.
Along with his parents, Jeff is survived by his son, Elliott Talkington; and his nephew, Chad Talkington.
Services will be at noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. The family encourages those who wish to honor Jeff’s memory to make a donation to a charity of their choice in place of flowers.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Talkington. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Jeff Allen Talkington and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented