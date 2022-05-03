On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 4:19 p.m., Jeff Boarman Sr., loving husband, father of two sons, and Yagy to his grandchildren, died at 63. Jeff passed at his home in Utah, surrounded by his loved ones in attendance. Jeff’s demise was at the end of a 39-year-long journey after suffering from an industrial injury.
In addition to being a devoted husband, Dad, and Yagy, Jeff was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. To know him was to love him. Jeff was born on April 7, 1959, to the late John O. Boarman, Jr. and Mildred Eileen Edge Boarman in Whitesville. Jeff married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Ann Dean Dec. 4, 1976. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this past December. They raised two sons, Jeffrey “LJ” (Christy) Boarman, Jr. of Vermont and Ezekiel “Zeke” Seth Boarman of Utah, and have five grandchildren, Cassandra (engaged to Kyle Beckstead) of Utah, Marissa of Vermont, Cheyenne (engaged to Austin Connor) of Kentucky and Devon of Vermont, and Eli Jack of Utah; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia of Vermont.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, John “Bud” O. Boarman, and his oldest sister, Sandra Gillim (Richard, deceased). Jeff, being from a large family is survived by his five brothers and their spouses, Johnny of Reynolds Station, Billy (Elizabeth) of Hartford, Mickey (Faye) of Whitesville, David (Shannon) of Philpot, and Greg (Shaunte) of Hartford. He is also survived by his five sisters and their spouses, Jamie Ralph (Roger, deceased), Delilah Higdon (Byron), Jackie Ward (Ronnie), Amanda Boarman, all of Whitesville, and Joetta Johnson (Steve) of Hawesville. In addition to his immediate family, Jeff is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Early in his career, Jeff was an auto body specialist in a family-owned business. Along with his father and brothers, they won awards and were publicized in car magazines for muscle and antique car restorations. Later Jeff became a coal truck driver and mechanic in another family-owned business. Jeff eventually became a diesel mechanic for a local coal mining business. Jeff suffered from an industrial accident in 1983 and unfortunately became disabled for life.
Jeff lived life with a passion as few have known. He never stopped growing or discovering new things and sharing what he learned with others. Even being in a wheelchair for the last 13 years didn’t stop him. Jeff bred and participated in trial competitions with his Australian Shepherd cattle dogs. He loved watching NASCAR races with family and friends. He was, of course, a Kentucky Wildcats fan. Watching the games was a favorite recreational pastime for the entire family. Jeff grew beautiful roses (Cathy’s favorite flower), and he could often be seen tending his roses. Jeff loved to be with people. He loved to host and attend barbeques with family and friends. He loved to sit on the front porch in Utah and watch as the seasons changed in the Wasatch Mountains. Jeff liked to fish and teach his grandchildren to fish. Jeff would be confined to bed for months, but he still found ways to learn and grow. He loved watching hummingbirds and identifying different species of birds from his bedroom window. Jeff enjoyed phone conversations with his Mom and other family members and friends. Cathy would ask when he hung up after being on a long call “if all the worldly problems had been resolved”. Jeff would always reply, “We’re getting there,” or “most of them.”
Jeff and Cathy are proud of their sons and their families. One of the most enjoyable aspects of their lives has been the wonderment of each grandchild as they grew. The first grandchild was the “Pretty Princess”; the second became “Pretty Princess Number Two,” and the third declared, that makes him the “Prince,” and so it was.
Jeff’s greatest pleasure was his children and grandchildren, whether it was discussing wedding plans with Cassandra or mechanics with Kyle, talking on the phone with LJ and Rissa, or watching videos of Sophia learning to slide down a sliding board. He often sat in the garage with Zeke while working on a project or discussing matters. Jeff often played “Sheriff and Deputy” with his number one fan, Eli Jack, complete with cap guns, cowboy hats, and cowboy boots. Jeff and Eli were the best of friends.
Jeff was in constant pain from his chronic back syndrome but you’d never know as he wasn’t one to complain. He underwent 30 back surgeries and numerous procedures. Jeff’s doctors noted he’s contributed much to medical science, having been published in medical journals for his participation in experimental surgeries in attempts to relieve his pain. In 2007, Jeff moved to Utah with his family to continue medical treatment under the care of Dr. Paul Gardner, his neurosurgeon. Dr. Gardner, originally from Utah, completed his residency and began his practice in Louisville. Later, he returned home to Utah. Still alive at 63, Jeff attributed that feat to the extraordinary care Dr. Gardner gave his patients. Jeff always felt fortunate to be one of them.
Jeff was treated, cared for, and loved by all of the following at one point or another throughout his journey. All deserve special thanks, Mr. Sam Coomes, Dr. Paul Gardner, Dr. Andrew Talbott, Dr. Sean Curzon, and Dr. Keri Fakata. In addition, may thanks to Page Fabrizio, Jordan DeGraw, Kori Verwer, Jessica Thurston, and Shelly and Gaylen Buckley. Jeff wanted to thank you for your time, patience, and caring. You are each the pinnacle of your professions.
Both family and friends helped Jeff, Cathy, and family repeatedly over the years. Please know without you, we would have been lost. Thank you all!
Father Brian Roby will celebrate a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. May 7, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the American Chronic Pain Association, 11936 E 119st, Suite 216 Overland Park, KS 66213. Email: acpa@theacpa.org. Cards may be sent to 1135 S. 1565 W., Springville, UT 84663.
