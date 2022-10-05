SACRAMENTO — Jeff E. Helm, 69, of Sacramento, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home in Sacramento. Jeff retired from Ahlstrom in Madisonville and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
Survivors: longtime companion, Henrietta Stewart; daughters, Tamika Helm, Felicia Helm Simpson (Kevin), and Dezarae Agyapong (Frank); brother, Robert Helm (Pavlon Everett); and sisters, Brenda Clyburn (Joe) and Mary Pendleton (Larry).
Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Sacramento United Methodist Church Cemetery, Sacramento, with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the funeral arrangements for Jeff’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Jeff E. Helm, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Jeff at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented