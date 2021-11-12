CALHOUN — Jeff Floyd, 59, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Jeffery Jackson Floyd was born May 19, 1962, in Owensboro to Eddie Wayne and Gladys Gene Baker Floyd and was married to the former Sharma Hill on Feb. 29, 1984. Jeff was currently serving as pastor of both Shavers Chapel and South Carrollton United Methodist Churches, was the vice president of Owensboro Supply and a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and an avid University of Kentucky basketball Fan.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Baker Floyd; and by two brothers, Chad Floyd and Joshua Floyd.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Sharma Floyd; two sons, Brandon Floyd of Calhoun and Terry Pollard of Owensboro; a daughter, Erin Mariah Coley (Jon) of Livermore; five grandchildren, Korben Coley, Wyatt Coley, Dalton Pollard, Diamond Pollard and Ashlyn Pollard; his father, Eddie Floyd (Cheryl) of Owensboro; and two brothers, Jarod Floyd (Emily) of Sacramento and Jason Floyd (Amy) of Calhoun.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Jeff’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Jeff’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Jeff Floyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Jeff at muster
Commented