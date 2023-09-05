Jeff Hurley, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Born Sept. 22, 1965, to the late Ivan and Doris Shown Hurley, Jeff was a remarkable individual whose vibrant presence brightened the lives of those around him. Throughout his life, Jeff made significant contributions as a schoolteacher and athletic director, dedicating 28 years to shaping young minds. His passion for education and athletics, along with his commitment to his students, was truly inspiring. Jeff’s leadership and unwavering support created a nurturing learning environment, leaving an indelible mark on the countless lives he touched.
Not only was Jeff an exceptional educator, but he also possessed a remarkable athletic ability. As a star athlete, he proudly represented his college in the College World Series, demonstrating his tenacity and skill on the field. Besides sports, Jeff had a zest for life and enjoyed riding dirt bikes in his younger years, embracing the thrill of adventure.
Jeff’s infectious personality lifted the spirits of everyone he encountered. Outgoing, funny, and wise, his presence brought joy to any room. He had an inherent ability to connect with people and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Furthermore, his mastery of the grill made him a fantastic cook, delighting friends and family with his culinary talents. Jeff was a pillar of strength, a source of unwavering support, and a confidant to all who were fortunate enough to know him.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, David Hamilton.
Above all, Jeff cherished and is survived by his beloved wife, Tammy Hamilton Hurley; son, Braxton Alexander Hurley; brother, Rick (Pam) Hurley; mother-in-law, Betty Hamilton; brother-in-law, Billy (Stacy) Hamilton; sister-in-law, Terri (Brian) Hamilton Crisp; several nieces and nephews; many friends of Braxton’s that he would consider his own children, Caleb, Luke, Tommy, Will, Langston, Brandon, and A.J.; and his dog, Daisy Mae.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jeffrey Lynn Hurley will forever be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, outstanding educator, and a friend to all. He touched the lives of many, leaving behind a lasting impact on the community he cherished.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Alliance for Mental Illness.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
