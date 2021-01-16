Jeff L. Hillard, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He was born in Owensboro to the late William Hillard and Dorothy Hillard Leishman.
Jeff worked at Aleris and had also spent more than 20 years with Yager Materials. He was a longtime member of Church Alive and was bold in his faith. Jeff was skilled with his hands in many ways, including electrical work and mechanical things. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and chasing his grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cathy Hillard; children Michael Hillard (Emily Smithson), Brian Hillard (Lonna) and Melanie Hodskins (Alex); seven grandchildren; a sister, Tammy Goatee; and a brother, Anthony Hillard.
The service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Church Alive, 325 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Visitation will also be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the church.
We request those in attendance to follow current health and safety directives.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
