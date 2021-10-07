Jeff L. Mattingly, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro to Jim and Evelyn Thomas Mattingly.
Jeff was a 1974 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High, where he played baseball and football. He was of the Catholic faith. Jeff most recently worked as a crane operator at A.K. Steel. He had previously worked at Ragu and Bell South Telephone Co. Jeff enjoyed cooking for others, golfing, hunting and fishing and traveling, especially for beach vacations.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Chrisie Mattingly in April 2021; grandparents Joe and Lockie Mattingly and Roy and Willie Florence Thomas.
Jeff is survived by a daughter, Lindsay (Cindy Downey) Mattingly of Lexington; stepchildren Kandice (Bobby) Gray and Ryan (Stephanie) Burr; his parents, Jim and Evelyn Mattingly; grandchildren Kennedy Burr, Gage Luttrell, London Burr, Keelie Burr and Ryleigh and Kenley Downey; sisters Gayle Mattingly Jackson and Rhonda (Richard) Beck; brother Greg Mattingly; former mother-in-law Lana Hall Chenault; former father-in-law William Joseph “B.J” Fulkerson; former sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Debbie (Roger) Kittinger, Randy (Kim) Fulkerson, Tammy (Dean) Ward and Krystle Shock; and many nieces and nephews.
The service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of
service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Daviess County Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
