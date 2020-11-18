Jeff Purgerson, 55, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday morning. Born March 28, 1965, to the late Charles Robert and Shirley Ann Stout Purgerson, Jeff was known to many as “Bird” since he was a communication tower technician working high off the ground. He was a skilled drywaller and painter and a passionate gardener and canner. He had an adventurous soul and devoted his life to his work and family.
Jeff leaves behind his children’s mother, Penny Green, whom he loved dearly, and their children Jeffrey Todd (Jon) Purgerson and Kasey Payne, both of Owensboro, and Joshua Purgerson of Richmond; sisters Cindy A. (Chris) Vanover of Owensboro and Sheryl (Dennis) Vanover of Utica; grandchildren Layla J., Dean C. and Samuel A. Payne; and nieces and nephews Dillon (Caity) Vanover, Kayla (Brian) Fulkerson, Heather (Michael) Matthews, Candice Vanover and Amber (Craig) Lewis.
Services are pending. Please contact the family for arrangements. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented