HARDINSBURG — Jeffery Allen Adkins, 55, of Tell City, IN died Monday, August 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Krissti Adkins; son, Jeffery L. Adkins; daughters, Abby Adkins and Haley Adkins; and brother, Frankie Adkins
Memorial service to be held at Community Praise and Worship in Hardinsburg, KY 4 p.m. on Friday, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Community Praise and Worship Outreach Program c/o David Payne, 3386 Highway 992, Hardinsburg, KY 40143.
