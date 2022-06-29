Jeffery Earl James, 59, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born March 29, 1963.
Jeff was one of our community’s first paramedics, serving Ohio County, Owensboro/Daviess County, and Union County during a 40-year-long career. He saved many lives and trained and mentored countless other medics throughout his career. Jeff also served on the Beaver Dam Fire Department, was a former Ohio County EMA Director, a Kentucky Colonel, a Maker’s Mark Ambassador, and attended McHenry Baptist Church. Jeff was a beloved friend and family member, and an amazing father.
He is preceded by his father, Donald James, and his brother, Jonathan James.
Survivors include his children, Brandon Peters (Sarah Moore), Dora James, and Jeanna James (Chris Barrera); grandchild, Olivia Peters; grand-dog, Miss Etta James; mother and step-father, Peggy and Forrest Jameson; sisters, Monyia James Schroader and Donna James Buchanan; step-brothers, Dewayne Jameson (Paula), Kenny Jameson, and Billy Jameson (Kelly); step-sister, Amanda Ashton (Andy); niece, Britney Keele (Trevor); nephew, Shaun Schroader (Lacey); and aunts, uncles, cousins, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Bevil Brothers Funeral home in Beaver Dam. Family visitation will be at 1 p.m. and public visitation starts at 1:30 p.m.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Jeff James Memorial Fund at the Bevil Brothers Funeral Home.
