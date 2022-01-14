Jeffery James, 59, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Oct. 16, 1962, he was the son of Leonard & Arbadella James.
Jeff will be missed by all who had the opportunity to meet him. He is best described as someone who could do anything he put his mind to. He was an entrepreneur with a creative mind and could cook gourmet quality meals. Jeff was a world traveler.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Angie James.
He leaves behind his siblings Debbie Wilkins, Kathy James and Richie James; his children Triston, Austin, Jasmine and Justin James; step children Zack Arison and Morgan Hall; his significant other of 9 years Mary Hall and he was also expecting a great granddaughter.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
