CENTRAL CITY — Jeffery Jay Conrad, 44, of Central City, died on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Jeffery was born on Feb. 24, 1977, in Buckhannon, West Virginia. He was a Saw Mill worker and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his parents, George and Denise Conrad; brothers, Christopher Conrad and Alexander Shirley.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented