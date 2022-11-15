Jeffery “Jeff” Francis Fillman, 67, loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend, left his Earthly home Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home in Owensboro, after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness. A man with a keen interest in history, a zest for travel to places far and wide, and a passion for his precious dogs and cats, Jeff has reached his Heavenly home.
Jeff entered this world July 21, 1955, in Fort Madison, Iowa as the eldest child of Francis (Pudge) and Rita Fillman, before moving to Hawesville, where he spent his formative years. Upon graduation from Hancock County High School in 1973, Jeff began a life-long journey of hiking the Appalachian Trail, a section at a time, picking up each year where he had left off previously. Later, he would be joined on this journey by his friend and classmate, Dr. Walter Marsch. His time along the Appalachian Trail was amongst his greatest joy. He was also a “Parrothead”, having traveled to numerous Jimmy Buffet concerts during his lifetime.
In September of 1973, Jeff joined the United States Navy where he served aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga. It was during this time that he received his training as an electrician, a skill he would employ the next 37 years before retiring from Alcoa Industries in 2016.
Jeff was graduated from Brescia University in 1989 magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He achieved his goal of a college degree while working full-time in the evenings and attending class during the day and on weekends.
In addition to his beloved parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his sister, Jan Guth, and father-in-law, Norman “Bud” Simpson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 36 years, Deborah Fillman (Simpson); sister, Jolene (Lt. Col, Retired, Jody) White; brother, Jay (Susie) Fillman; brother-in-law, David (Maureen) Guth,; nieces, Susan (Craig) Novotney and Jenny (Chris) Burns; nephews, Michael (Connie Beth) Fillman, Gabe Fillman, Josh Hodges, Josh White, Jeremy (Claire) White, Jordan (Mary Kate) White, and Cleveland Simpson; great-nieces, Abby and Payton Burns, Norah and Isla Fillman, and Marlee and Hayden Novotney; great-nephews, Christopher Burns and Finn Hodges; brother-in-law, Mike (Kim) Simpson; and mother-in-law, Anna F. Simpson.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Brescia University’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Brescia University.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, P.O. Box 807, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425-0807, www.appalachiantrail.org or Brescia University, 717 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301, www.brescia.edu.
Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
