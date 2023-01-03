Jeffery (Jeff) Todd Vincent, 52, husband, father, and dear friend to all, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus peacefully in his home on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born Mar. 10, 1970, to Charles (Eddie) and Julia (Judy) Vincent and was a 1988 graduate of Bremen High School. Jeff worked for Logan Aluminum and thought highly of his co-workers/friends. The light of Christ shined brightly through Jeff and he could light up any room he walked into. He loved to talk about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville where he served as a deacon and worked in the youth ministry. For many years, he taught, led, and encouraged so many young people and was a great example of a Christian man, husband, father, and friend.
Jeff enjoyed playing golf, glorifying God through his artwork, and spending time with his friends and family.
Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J.W. and Frances Brown; paternal grandparents, Irvin and Mae Vincent; and nephew, Luke Vincent.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years and the love of his life whom he adored, Kim Vincent; two daughters, Madison and Grace Vincent; his parents, Eddie and Judy Vincent; his brother, Mike (Candi) Vincent, and their children, Gabby and Levi Vincent; the two best friends he could have ever asked for, Kenny and Kim Brown; and countless others who loved him and thought so highly of him.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Second Baptist Church in Greenville, with Dr. Kevin Milburn officiating and Bro. Brian Schindler assisting Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
As an expression of sympathy, please consider purchasing Gideon Bibles in memory of Jeff to continue his mission of spreading the Gospel to others.
