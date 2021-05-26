CENTRAL CITY — Jeffery Lee Robinson, 59, of Central City, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a member of the New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church, was employed by Flynn and was a member of the Army National Guard.
Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer Janet Robinson, Amarina Jean Robinson, Alisha Taylor and April Brown; sons Joey Williams and Marco Brown; brother Robert T. Gott Jr.; and sisters Bishop Jennifer Carney and Kimberly
Diane Gott.
Private service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church, Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Family and friends attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives/guidelines/social distancing. Those in attendance are required to wear appropriate protective masks throughout the duration of all services.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
