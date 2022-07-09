LIVERMORE — Jeffery Ray Willis, 60, of Livermore died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home. Jeff formerly operated Phoenix Supply in Owensboro. He was U.S Army Veteran.
Survivors: daughter, Hannah Willis, and sister, Debra Reynolds
Family services will be held at a later date and some of his cremains will be scattered in Colorado over the Rocky Mountains.
Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel is handling the arrangements for Jeff’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Jeffery Ray Willis, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
