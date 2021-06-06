Jeffery Ward Dickinson, 40, of Owensboro, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Louisville on March 19, 1981, to Dawn Renae Dickinson Hernandez. He worked as a nurse’s medical assistant, was of the Baptist faith and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Jeff loved to play pool, watch Raiders football and was a kind-hearted person.
He was preceded in death by a son, Chandler Ward Dickinson, in 1999; and grandfather Les Hite in 2008.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Renae Hernandez (Skip); father Jeff Williams; children Arianna Dickinson, Cayden Dickinson, Cassidy Dickinson and Tanner Dickinson; grandmother Darlene Hite; stepfather Eric Spicer; sisters Katie Abbott (Errik) and Monica Spicer; a brother, Edward Spicer; uncles Chuck Dickinson (Kim), James Dickinson (Lisa) and Phil Dickinson (Debbie); several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his family from St. Benedict’s.
A memorial service will be noon Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Benedict’s, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
