GREENVILLE — Jeffery Wayne Clark, 50, of Greenville, died Wednesday, July 27, 2002, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Survivors: children, Antony (Stephanie) Clark, Eric (Rachel) Brown, Kayla Clark, Shania Lee, Jeffery Wayne Clark, Jr., Travis Clark, and Ethan Clark; sisters, Sonya (Sherman) Conrad and Tonya (Robert) Goodman; and mother, Sharon Rickard.
Service: Noon Monday, August 1, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Jeffery Wayne Clark Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or you may donate online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may also be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
