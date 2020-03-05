SCOTTSVILLE — Jeffrey Bryant “Jeff” Rigsby, 37, of Scottsville, and formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bowling Green native was a former employee of Swedish Match, a graduate of Owensboro Apollo High School and a member of Sigma Chi at Murray State University.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Voyles; and paternal grandfather Thomas Rigsby.
He is survived by his father, Tom Rigsby and wife Debbie of Scottsville; his mother, Cindy Rietkerk and husband Kipp of Vero Beach, Florida; one brother, Zach Rigsby of Bowling Green; one sister, Samantha Smith and husband Joey of Glasgow; one stepbrother, Sean Rietkerk of East Lansing, Michigan; maternal grandmother Deanie Voyles of Lewisport; paternal grandmother Edna Mae Rigsby of Bowling Green; one niece, Nora Smith of Glasgow; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. March 7, at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com.
