LOUISVILLE — Jeffrey Claypool, 59, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was born Sept. 23, 1963, in Owensboro to the late Chester and Lorraine (Estes) Claypool.
Jeff was a 1981 graduate of Daviess County High School in Owensboro and received a BA in accounting from the University of Kentucky. He worked for many companies during his career including the Jefferson Club at the Mercer building in Louisville, the Lafayette Club in Lexington, the Beickman Advisory Group in Louisville, Faurecia Exhaust Systems Inc. in Louisville, and a receiving clerk for a yacht club in Naples, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Marc Claypool.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Gina Lyn Claypool; brothers, Eric Claypool and Byron Claypool; aunts and uncles, Libby and Jerry Claypool and Millie and Tommy Claypool; along with a host of cousins and friends.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Owensboro.
