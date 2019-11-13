GREENVILLE -- Jeffrey Dickinson, 73, of Greenville, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was born July 31, 1946, the son of the late Walter Dickinson and Carrie Artenus (Teenie) Wagoner Dickinson.
He was a member of Greenville First Baptist Church and had a bachelor's degree in speech therapy from Brescia University. He also had a degree in phlebotomy and worked for several years in that occupation. He had also worked as a UMWA underground coal miner, and most recently, had worked at Central Screen Printing in Central City. Jeff was a Masonic Grand Master of Pond River Lodge, had been president of the Jaycees, had twice been included in the Outstanding Young Men of America list and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was on the committee for establishing the Ephram Brank statue in Greenville. Jeff was on the board of directors for Muhlenberg Community Theater Inc., was a director of many MCTI plays and had acted as president for many years.
He is survived by his wife and companion of 44 years, Elizabeth Sue Dickinson of Greenville; two sons, Jarrod (Tracy) Dickinson of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Jon (Amy) Dickinson of Louisville; one daughter, Krista (Jeff) Taylor of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn Dickinson, Clair Dickinson, Karson Dickinson, Karlie Dickinson, Jake Taylor, and Ella Taylor; one brother, Jimmy Don (Beverly) Dickinson of Greenville; one niece, Cammie (Scott) McIntosh of Greenville; and one nephew, Jason (Lori) Dickinson of Greenville.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by the Rev. John Galyen. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, Nov. 16.
