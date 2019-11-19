GREENVILLE -- Jeffrey Eugene Lovan, 68, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. He was born April 26, 1951, to Eugene Lovan and Mary Allison Lovan in Madisonville. Following his graduation from Greenville High School in 1969, Jeff enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a military police officer stationed in Fischbach, Germany. Upon returning home from service he began a 46-year career in the coal mining and blasting industry, having worked for Amax Coal, Peabody Coal, Austin Powder and Eldorado Chemical Co. He retired from Armstrong Coal Company in 2013. Jeff was an avid gun and knife collector and a true Kentucky Wildcat fan. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Greenville. He was loved and will be missed by all that knew him and enjoyed his humorous spirit. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mary Lovan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Saundra Revo Lovan; a brother, Joel (Tracy) Lovan, of Lexington; his daughter, Jill (Bruce) Taylor, of Madisonville; one grandson, Dominic (Cherish) Meister, of Greenville; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Preslie Meister; a nephew, Will Lovan; and cousins Steve Utley and Claudia Gatewood.
Graveside services will be Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, with Mr. Paul Moore officiating. Burial to follow with military honors.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
