Jeffrey Eugene Stallings, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 25, 1961, to Nadine Goodman and the late Gerald Stallings. Jeff retired from HON Co. after 23 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, four-wheelers and dirt bikes. He was a craftsman who could fix or build anything he put his mind to. Jeff was a selfless man who loved his family and would drop everything in an instant to help someone in need.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Stallings; stepfather Mike Goodman; and sister Vickie Stallings.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Stallings; mother Nadine Goodman; daughter Ashley Stacy and her husband, Stephen; son Dustin Stalling and his wife, Sarah; brothers Dan Stallings and Rich Stallings and his wife, Veronica; sisters Sonja Jewell and her husband, Dennis, and Toni Conder and her husband, Mike; five grandchildren, Hannah Dant, Natalee Dant, Keegan Stacy, Javen Stallings and Kylan Stallings; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
