Jeffrey Glenn Savell, 60, passed away at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on January 16, 2022, from Covid-19. He was born in Baytown, Texas on October 27, 1961, to the late David & Carole Richey Savell. Jeff worked at Embridge in Houston, Texas for 34 years.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Tabbi Ashby Savell of Owensboro; two sons, Taylor (Jessica) Savell of Owensboro and Spencer (Samantha) Savell of San Antonio, Texas; a sister, Susan Savell of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren; mother-in-law, Sharon Ashby; two brothers-in-law, Chris (Melissa) Ashby and Scott (Joyce) Ashby; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A joint Celebration of Life service for both Jeff Savell and Jack Ashby, Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at First Free Will Baptist Church, 4314 W. Fifth Street Road. Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn.
