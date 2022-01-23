Jeffrey Glenn Savell, 60, passed away at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Jan. 16, 2022, from Covid-19. He was born in Baytown, Texas on Oct. 27, 1961, to the late David & Carole Richey Savell.
Jeff lived in Baytown, Texas most of his life, having moved to Owensboro in 2020 with his wife, Tabbi to be near her family. He was married on May 18, 1985, to Tabbi Lynn Ashby. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in mechanical engineering, having worked at Embridge in Houston, Texas for 34 years. He was a member of Lakewood Church in Houston.
Jeff loved being with family and he adored his grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Linda Stanley; and his father-in-law, Jack Ashby, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Tabbi Ashby Savell of Owensboro; two sons, Taylor (Jessica) Savell of Owensboro, Spencer (Samantha) Savell of San Antonio, Texas; a sister, Susan Savell of Houston, Teas; three grandchildren, Audrey, Kase and Nora Savell; mother-in-law, Sharon Ashby; two brothers-in-law, Chris (Melissa) Ashby and Scott (Joyce) Ashby; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
There will be no services due to covid concerns. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented