Jeffrey “Jeff” Dean McKeown, 62, of Utica, left this Earth to be united with his heavenly Father on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 26, 1958, in Torrance, California, to James and Dorothy Human McKeown.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janae D. McKeown; his father, James D. McKeown Sr.; and two brothers, James D. McKeown Jr. and Jerry D. McKeown.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Ruth McKeown; a daughter, Jillian Baize; grandson Austin Baize; granddaughter Mackensie Baize; his brothers, Jayson D. McKeown and Justin D. McKeown; his mother, Dorothy Human McKeown; his special sister-cousin, Linda Balsiger; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Jeff’s favorite Scripture was Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”
The service for Jeff will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Reflections of Christ Church with Jeremy Hatfield officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jeff McKeown may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented