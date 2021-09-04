MIDLAND — Jeffrey Keith Kinkade, 62, of Midland, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church and an employee of the Muhlenberg County Road Department.
Survivors include his father, James Courtland Kinkade; daughters Amy Miller, Jodie King and Stephanie Kinkade; brothers Roger Kinkade and Tommy Kinkade; and sisters Linda Gay Horne, Kimberly Logsdon and Carol Kinkade.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday.
Commented