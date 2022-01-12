Jeffrey Kimmel, 67, of Owensboro, passed away January 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to Jim and Jo Ann Kimmel. Jeffrey was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. He worked and retired from Titan Contracting. He enjoyed UK Basketball, fishing, playing horseshoes and grilling. Mostly, he enjoyed time with family and friends.
Jeffrey was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Jackie Englert and father-in-law, Jack Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Kimmel; children, Chad (Mandy) Moss, McKenzie Kimmel, Craig (Jenson) Kimmel, several grandchildren; siblings, Cheryl Kimmel, Sandra (Darrell) Jones, Karen (Tony) Jones, Jimmy (Stacy) Kimmel, and Greg Kimmel; sister-in-law, Debbie Larkin; mother-in-law, Norma Reed and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family of Jeffrey Kimmel in c/o Saron Kimmel.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
