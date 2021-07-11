Jeffrey Linn Spratley, 59, went to meet his Savior at his home Friday, July 2, 2021. Born in La Mesa, California, to James L. and Bernice Ruth Spratley, he attended Grossmont High School in El Cajon, California, where he excelled in baseball and then moved to Texas, attending Center High School. He attended Hartford Apostolic Church in Hartford.
He was preceded in death by a half-brother, Eddie Roberts; and both parents.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Dolores Shock Spratley, which he loved so dearly that they were never seen apart; brothers James H. Spratley (Patricia) of Universal City, Texas, David W. Spratley (Jani) and Larry D Spratley of Okmulgee, Oklahoma; five nieces, Tanya Spratley, Teresa (Jason) Hahn, Jamie Spratley, Nikki Clark and Brandee Spratley; two nephews, Naaman Spratley and Mark C. Spratley; three great-nieces and three great-nephews.
Jeff loved God, his wife and his two Rottweilers in that order. He enjoyed hunting, skeet shooting, fishing, playing golf, bowling, four-wheeling, playing cards with family, riding a motorcycle and Chargers football. He enjoyed life to the fullest until his heart failed
him. He drove a semi for 30 years and was a veteran of U.S. Army. Whatever he did, he gave it 110%. Wherever he went, he accumulated friends, including awesome nurses Ivory Tewa (New Mexico) and Matt (Oklahoma). He
will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Grapevine Holiness Church, 225 Sandcut Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented