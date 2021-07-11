GREENVILLE — Jeffrey Lynn Bowers, 58, of Greenville, died at 7:12 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Jeffery was born April 27, 1963, and was a Boilermaker with Local 40.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Morgan Bowers; and mother Wanda Bowers.
Survivors include his son, Justin (Brittany) Bowers; grandchildren Adalyn Bowers, Jackson Groves and Isaac Groves; father Joe Bowers; and brother Jerry “Tudor” (Gretchen) Bowers.
Services are private.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
