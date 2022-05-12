DRAKESBORO — Jeffrey Lynn Gregory, 67, of Drakesboro, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 3:12 a.m. at his home. Mr. Gregory was a businessman for Gregory’s Recycling and Gregory Lake RV Park. He was born August 2, 1954, in Greenville. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Jeff lived a life full of accomplishments, none greater than his family. Jeff began his entrepreneurship in California with Industry Machine Tool Rebuilders. He grew his company for over 20 years until the call for home brought him back to Muhlenberg County in 1991. Jeff loved people and, in his entrepreneurial way, reached so many with several businesses in the area. Always a success and always people-minded, his greatest success beyond his family is Gregory Lake. He was very prideful of Gregory Lake, but he always enjoyed the opportunity to give back to the community and was extremely grateful to the community for their support.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lucille and Clifford Gregory; nephew, Jerry Wayne Robertson; and brother-in-law, Melvin Robertson.
Jeff leaves behind his wife, Brenda Willis Gregory; sons, Jeffery (Tomika) Gregory, Jimmy Gregory, Jeremy (Destiny) Gregory, and Aaryn Gregory, all of Drakesboro; daughter, Amanda (Kyler) Storm of Beech Creek; grandchildren, Jeffrey Gregory of Lexington, April Gregory of Central City, Bradley Gregory of Central City, Byron Gregory of Central City, Talon Gregory of Greenville, Corbin Gregory of Bowling Green, Tagger Gregory of Beech Creek, Alaynna Storm of Beech Creek, and Olivia Storm of Beech Creek; brothers, Harold (Paula) Gregory of Drakesboro, Rondey (Debra) Gregory of Belton, Douglas (Betty) Gregory of Orange Beach, Alabama, Leroy (Mary) Gregory of Eddyville, James Gregory of Evansville, Indiana and Warren (Nina) Gregory of Pennsylvania; sisters, Donna Robertson of Cleaton, Deliah Gregory of Hopkinsville, Sheila Gregory, Mary Susan Roberts of Paris, Tennessee, and Nelda Gregory of Orlando, Florida; brother-in-law, Danny (Shelly) Huddleston; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Shane Garrett officiating. Burial in Jerry Wayne Robertson Memorial Cemetery in Cleaton. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
